Strong winds will weaken slightly into Monday

Weather

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Sunday has been quite the hectic afternoon with dust storms and reported gusts over 45 mph in most spots. A gust of 53 mph was recorded in Madras.

While our wind advisory is still in effect until Monday morning at 5, the winds will soften out a bit by late this evening. Monday will still bring with it winds in the mid teens, and some gusts over 20 mph, but nothing like Sunday.

We also do have the chance for some rain and wintry mix tonight as a system approaches from the West over the Cascades.

It won't affect us for long tonight, but it will linger in the Cascades until Monday afternoon. The forecast is for about 3-6 inches of accumulation at Mt. Bachelor, potentially a little more in the Santiam Pass area.

Once the system clears out, our warm temperatures from today will disappear, with Monday's highs in the mid-40s. The sunshine will continue, though.

However, we warm back up near 60 on Tuesday and potentially hit the 70s again on Wednesday, which will carry us through the end of the week. Our next chance for rain looks to be Saturday night at this point.

