Cloudy with a slight chance of showers

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

It will stay windy Wednesday night under mostly cloudy skies. Areas of Central Oregon have a chance of mixed showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid 20s to lows 30s.

Skies will clear Thursday, but we will be left with cooler highs, topping out in the low 50s. We ride a bit of a roller coaster through the end of the week.

Highs Friday will be in the low 60s and then into the low 50s Saturday. Friday night through Saturday afternoon is our next chance for mixed showers.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will have us above average again.