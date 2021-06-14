A few more spring showers

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Rain showers are expected through Monday night. Lows will range from the mid 40s to low 50s. Look for scattered rain showers through much of the day Tuesday, along with highs in the upper 60s.

The sunshine returns Wednesday, and we will stay sunny and warm for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s through the coming weekend.

