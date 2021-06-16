The rain has stopped and our temperatures are heating up

Weather

Our skies will stay clear Wednesday night with lows will be in the 40s. Breezes turn light and variable and stay there overnight.

Sunny, clear skies will stay with us for the next several days. Highs will reach the high 80s by the end of the week and remain there through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will be above averaged in the low 50s by Saturday.

Highs will be in the low 90s going into next week.

