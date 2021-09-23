Warm for a couple of days, then we see another chance for showers

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night. Lows will dip to the low 30s to low 40s with light and variable wind.

Sunshine will abound this weekend. Friday and Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s, and light winds.

A few extra clouds will have us mostly sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

A chance of showers will build in Sunday night and stay with us through the middle of next week. A cooling trend will have us in the low 60s by Tuesday.

