We’ll be warmer and dry for a short time

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Thursday night with lows ranging from the low 20s to the low 30s. Winds will become light and variable.

High pressure centered well to our south will gradually deliver clearer skies Friday and highs that will reach the mid-60s.

We will see mostly clear skies Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-70s. This will not last long. The next system moves in on Saturday night. Clouds will thicken and deliver a chance of rain showers through Sunday into Sunday night.

This will not last long. We will see some clearing Monday along with the return of cool temperatures.

