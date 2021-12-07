A wintry mix is headed our way

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

The next system will begin to push in on Wednesday night. Partly cloudy skies in the evening will become mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Southerly breezes will pick up to 5-10 mph. Those thickening clouds will deliver a chance of scattered showers Wednesday, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, with winds picking up into the 20 mph range and gusts possibly up to 30 mph. By Thursday morning, we will see a chance of some snow showers that will turn to mixed showers through the day. Highs will be in the low 40s at best. Lows will be scattered through the 20s.

Chilly temperatures and partly cloudy skies will be our lot for Friday. We are anticipating a weekend of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of mixed showers all weekend.

