Six more weeks of winter…but right now we’re not seeing it

Happy Groundhog Day, Central Oregon!

The peaks of the Cascades could see a few more flakes Wednesday night. Central Oregon will become mostly cloudy, but with no precipitation.

A light westerly wind is expected with lows scattered through the 20s. Our skies will be mostly sunny Thursday, with highs a little warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 40s. Our skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend and well into next week. Daytime highs will climb into the low to mid-50s, with some areas in the upper 50s Monday.

Fair conditions are expected to carry us through the middle of next week.

