Warmer temperatures are on the way

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies Friday night will help our lows drop into the 20s. A light westerly wind will be up to 10 mph and calm by Saturday morning. From here, it will warm up even more, and we will see plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Highs Saturday will be around 50 degrees once again, but Sunday will see highs in the upper 50s. Beginning Monday, highs will be in the mid-50s -- and then reach the low 60s by Thursday.

