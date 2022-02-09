More record highs today

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

More record highs Wednesday with Madras reaching 65 breaking a record of 63 set back in 1996. Redmond also broke a record reaching 67. The previous was 65 set back in 2016.

Our skies will become mostly clear Wednesday night with calm breezes and lows in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Thursday promises to be the warmest day of the week. With highs reaching the mid to upper 60s, we may see break even more records with some areas getting close to the 70s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies hang out with us for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few spots in the low 60s Sunday.

There will be a slight chance of scattered showers Monday and that will also mark the beginning of a cooldown. Highs Tuesday will be back to average, under mostly sunny skies.

