Record highs were set, now we cool down

Happy hot day, Central Oregon!

We hit record highs in most of the region Thursday, however, we cool down quickly. Our skies will stay mostly clear overnight with calm breezes and lows will be in the low 20s to low 30s.

Sunny, with above-average temperatures, will stay with us right through the coming weekend. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and deliver a chance of showers through the noon hour Monday.

Highs will get back to something more normal for this time of year, but they don't stay there for very long. Under mostly sunny skies, we will be back up around 50 degrees by Tuesday.

