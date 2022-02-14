Clearing up Monday night

Happy Valentines Day, Central Oregon!

With the passage of this weak front, we will get some partial clearing Monday night. Our lows will be scattered through the high teens and low 20s and westerly breezes backing off to 5-10 mph.

This system will move off to the south and east, leaving us under mostly sunny skies for the rest of the week. Highs will stay pretty average Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the next warmup begins. Beginning Thursday, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s and stay there through the weekend ahead.

Saturday night, clouds will thicken and we will see a chance of snow showers, with highs down to freezing and a little below. A chance of showers will be carried into Sunday morning.

