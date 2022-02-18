The cooldown begins soon

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clea,r and we can once again look for lows scattered through the 20s Friday night.

Saturday will be equally mild, but we will add a few clouds as the next system moves in from the northwest. With those clouds will come some colder air. We will see a chance of mixed showers Sunday, with highs in the low 40s. A slight chance of showers will linger through Sunday night into Monday. This will start to break up Monday night as our temperatures continue to drop.

Tuesday will be our coldest day, with highs in the mid-20s and lows dipping to the low single digits and below zero. We will see more sunshine through the middle of the week, but we will be staying cold.

