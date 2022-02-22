Record lows due tonight

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night, which will help our lows drop below zero and break records for just about everyone. Winds will be up to 10 mph out of the northwest and will cause us to feel colder than it actually is. We are only expecting a few, thin clouds Wednesday, but highs will stay in the low to mid-20s. Lows will be in the single digits.

A few clouds move in Thursday, but we stay dry, with highs in the low to mid-30s. This deep cold will start to subside Friday, and we are looking to be in the mid to upper 40s for the weekend. A chance of mixed showers will settle in Saturday night and stay with us through the beginning of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US