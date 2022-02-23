Another very cold night

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows again in the single digits for some.

A northerly flow stays with us Thursday, so highs won't get much warmer than the low to mid-30s, with partly cloudy skies. This modest warmup continues Friday, as we see highs reach the mid-40s, with more sunshine. Saturday will start out mostly clear, but clouds will thicken in the afternoon and give us a chance of mixed showers Saturday night.

A chance of rain and snow will stay with us Sunday and Sunday night. A chance of rain showers will carry us into next week and highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.

