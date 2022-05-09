More showers expected

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our week has picked up where our weekend left off: continued cloud coverage and chances for showers. We are still expecting to see some showers throughout the region, at about 30 percent. Wind speeds tonight will be around 10 mph out of the northwest.

We could see some slight snowflakes in Bend, La Pine and Sisters tonight.

Tomorrow, chances for rain stay with us at about 20 percent in the afternoon.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US