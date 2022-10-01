Warm weekend, carrying into the week

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Tonight through Monday night, few weather concerns, except for lingering smoke. The main weather highlights revolve around drying and warming into early next week.

Highs will be warming a few to several degrees each day, with readings generally around 10 degrees above seasonal averages by Monday.

That slow-moving storm will bring rain to our east and snow to the upper elevations of the Rocky Mountains.

As a weak high-pressure ridge builds in, we will see our skies stay clear and a gradual warming trend. We will be in the low 80s and high 70s for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Nothing but sunshine in the forecast until then.

