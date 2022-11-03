Skip to Content
Wet and windy Friday

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The chance of showers will increase and begin as snow, with lows in the 20s and 30s Thursday night. Breezes will stay gentle overnight. With a shift in the airflow pattern, we will see temperatures warm into the mid-50s Friday.

This next system is packed with moisture, so rain is likely all day, with stronger winds gusting up to 45 mph into the night. Rain is expected all day Saturday and that will also mark the beginning of a cooldown. It will continue to get colder through the weekend, so more snow will mix into the showers, especially during the overnight hours. 

