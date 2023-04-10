Skip to Content
Weather
By
April 9, 2023 8:27 PM
Published 4:00 AM

Rain, breezy conditions and warm temperatures expected this week

KTVZ

Breezy conditions expected today through Tuesday – gusting as high as 28 miles per hour.   

There’s a chance of rain on and off Monday through Monday night. 

We’re looking at a pretty warm Monday. Temperatures in the 70’s.   

We’ll drop down to the low 30’s Monday night with colder evening temperatures on Tuesday and the remainder of the week. 

By the weekend, we’ll warm back up with temperatures hitting the mid 60’s to low 70’s.

Have a sparkling day.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content