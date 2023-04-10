Rain, breezy conditions and warm temperatures expected this week

Breezy conditions expected today through Tuesday – gusting as high as 28 miles per hour.

There’s a chance of rain on and off Monday through Monday night.

We’re looking at a pretty warm Monday. Temperatures in the 70’s.

We’ll drop down to the low 30’s Monday night with colder evening temperatures on Tuesday and the remainder of the week.

By the weekend, we’ll warm back up with temperatures hitting the mid 60’s to low 70’s.

Have a sparkling day.