Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected this week

Rise and shine Central Oregon! Our temperatures will be cooler compared to last week.

This Monday, we are looking forward to sunshine with temperatures in the mid 60’s. Breezy conditions will stay with us through at least Monday night, gusting upwards of between 18 – 25 mph.

Our temperatures will hover between the mid 60’s to mid 70’s as the week progresses! Evening temperatures will remain relatively consistent for this time of year, between the low to mid 40’s. There’s a chance of some precipitation by next Saturday!

Have a sparking day!