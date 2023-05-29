We’re looking at a gorgeous Memorial Day as well as sunshine and nice temperatures

Happy Memorial Day Central Oregon! Expect a lovely holiday.

Sunshine and warm weather awaits our Monday. Look forward to temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. Expect light and variable, northerly wind between 5 to 9 miles per hour.

No rain or snow is expected as we enter a new week. By Tuesday, we’ll begin to see a drop in temperatures, hovering in the low to upper 70’s until we reach the weekend where we’ll see another warming trend.

Have a sparkling day!