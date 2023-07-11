Skip to Content
Weather

It’s a beautiful day in the Central Oregon neighborhood

KTVZ
By
today at 1:59 AM
Published 3:59 PM

Hey there! Hope all is well and you’re enjoying your week.

Expect clear skies Tuesday tonight with an average low between 40 and 51 degrees.

Hold on to your hats as winds will pick up, gusting upwards of 26 mph through Wednesday evening.

We are instore for lots of sunshine and hot temperatures on the High Desert as temperatures will gage between 89 and 97 degrees through Sunday. In fact, areas such as Warm Springs may reach 100 degrees by Saturday. Please stay hydrated and keep your sunscreen at the ready!

On Thursday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there’s a chance to get a glimpse of the northern lights from Oregon. The greatest viewing time is between 10:00PM and 1:00AM. The aurora borealis can best be viewed from Salem, Oregon. The aurora is not visible during daylight hours.  The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as a 1000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content