It’s a beautiful day in the Central Oregon neighborhood

Hey there! Hope all is well and you’re enjoying your week.

Expect clear skies Tuesday tonight with an average low between 40 and 51 degrees.

Hold on to your hats as winds will pick up, gusting upwards of 26 mph through Wednesday evening.

We are instore for lots of sunshine and hot temperatures on the High Desert as temperatures will gage between 89 and 97 degrees through Sunday. In fact, areas such as Warm Springs may reach 100 degrees by Saturday. Please stay hydrated and keep your sunscreen at the ready!

On Thursday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there’s a chance to get a glimpse of the northern lights from Oregon. The greatest viewing time is between 10:00PM and 1:00AM. The aurora borealis can best be viewed from Salem, Oregon. The aurora is not visible during daylight hours. The aurora does not need to be directly overhead but can be observed from as much as a 1000 km away when the aurora is bright and if conditions are right.

