Get set for a hot weekend on the High Desert

Good morning Central Oregon! Hope you’re enjoying your summer.

We are certainly in the midst of summertime weather. Expect sunny skies and very warm temperatures Thursday, heating up to the mid 80’s to lower 90’s. This warming trend will continue into Friday with temperatures in the low to upper 90’s. By Saturday, a couple of areas including: Warm Springs and Prineville will reach 99 to 104 degrees. Our remaining towns and cities such as: Redmond, Bend, Madras, LaPine, Sunriver, Terrebonne and Sisters, will reach mid to upper 90’s.

Expect windy conditions in the Prineville and Warm Springs areas, gusting upwards of 26 mph, now through Thursday evening.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparkling day!