Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with Warm Springs reaching 102 degrees

We hope you’re enjoying your summer, Central Oregon! Thursday will be the hottest day in a week. Temperatures will reach 96 degrees. The Warm Springs area may reach 102 at the height of the day.

Expect breezy conditions in the Redmond, Warm Springs and Prineville areas, gusting upwards of 26 mph, through Thursday night.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90’s through Saturday, with Warm Springs reaching upwards of 98 degrees.

