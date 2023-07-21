Happy Friday Central Oregon! We’re in store for a slight cool down going into our weekend

Rise n’ shine! As we move into our weekend, expect a light cool-down with temperatures dropping down to the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Friday, expect mostly clear skies and hot temperatures, near 96 degrees. Warm Springs may hit 100 degrees.

Windy conditions are expected in the Warm Springs, Prineville and Redmond areas, gusting upwards of 30 mph, through Saturday night.

We’ll experience mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80’s to low 90’s on Saturday and Sunday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Have a sparkling day!