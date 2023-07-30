That smoky haze lifts a bit, but isn’t going away; otherwise, warm sunshine continues

Hope you’re having a good weekend despite the smoky haze, Central Oregon!

For much of Bend, the Air Quality Index improved Sunday from "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Moderate," but smoke blowing east from the Bedrock Fire continues to cause issues for many. Still, fun weekend events have carried on, from Balloons Over Bend to the High Desert Classics horse competition.

Otherwise, we’re relatively comfortable, compared to the super-hot areas of the country. Our highs are still in the 80s, though they’re expected to climb back to the lower 90s for some of us in coming das.

Winds are relatively calmer, at 5-15 mph from the north.

We could see more clouds and even a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the coming week.

We could see more clouds and even a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the coming week.

