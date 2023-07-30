Skip to Content
Weather

That smoky haze lifts a bit, but isn’t going away; otherwise, warm sunshine continues

Colorful balloons light up the sky at Balloons Over Bend Nightglow Friday night at the COCC track
Chuck Foyt
Colorful balloons light up the sky at Balloons Over Bend Nightglow Friday night at the COCC track
By
today at 12:17 PM
Published 12:16 PM

Hope you’re having a good weekend despite the smoky haze, Central Oregon!

For much of Bend, the Air Quality Index improved Sunday from "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Moderate," but smoke blowing east from the Bedrock Fire continues to cause issues for many. Still, fun weekend events have carried on, from Balloons Over Bend to the High Desert Classics horse competition.

Otherwise, we’re relatively comfortable, compared to the super-hot areas of the country. Our highs are still in the 80s, though they’re expected to climb back to the lower 90s for some of us in coming das.

Winds are relatively calmer, at 5-15 mph from the north.

We could see more clouds and even a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the coming week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content