Possible showers along with warm temperatures expected throughout our weekend

today at 1:03 PM
Published 3:58 PM

How you doin’ Central Oregon? Hope you’re enjoying your weekend.

The rain showers have ended and the Fire Weather Warning has been allowed to expire on time. There should be some lingering showers on Saturday and possibly an early morning rain shower on Sunday but overall, the weekend looks fairly quiet. 

Expect temperatures to be below normal, as they will be in the low to middle 80s for the next few days. 

Variably cloudy skies are likely Sunday and Monday with a slight chance for some rain to return by the middle of next week.  Not much, but enough to keep an eye out for.

Tracee Tuesday

