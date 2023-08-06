Showers and thunderstorms will clear out to partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s

How you doin’ Central Oregon? Hope you had a good weekend!

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory which remains in effect until further notice.

Sunday evening, there’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Expect breezy conditions through Monday evening, gusting upwards of 28 mph.

On Monday, we’ll feel and see partly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Areas in and around Warm Springs, will hit 90 degrees and will hover between the low to mid 90’s for the remainder of the week.

Evening temperatures will drop down to the 50s this week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US