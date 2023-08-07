Breezy and warm this week

Looking forward to the rest of the week, we should be on the quiet side.

Expect to see a few showers before the end of Monday, but most of the rain will be east of the viewing area. As we go from day to night, we should clear out the cloud cover.

The Air Quality Alert is "until further notice." Not much smoke is being forecast for Deschutes County Monday and Tuesday, but a subtle shift in the winds will bring the smoke back.

