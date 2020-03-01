Another warmup is on the way

Local Forecast

Sunday in Central Oregon was a chilly but sunny one. Temperatures were about five degrees below average, but partly cloudy skies allowed the sun to shine on the High Desert.

Lows tonight will be scattered in the 20s for the region, right around average for this time of year.

Monday is the beginning of your warmup, with temperatures expected to top out in the low 50s for much of the region, about a seven-degree rise from Sunday. Then by Thursday, temperatures could reach the mid-60s, before another cooldown on Friday.

Friday afternoon is also your next chance for mixed showers in Central Oregon, although it is only about a 15-25% chance. Then by Saturday afternoon, we return to mostly cloudy skies.