Nice, Average Day

Local Forecast

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Sitting at the northern edge of a ridge of high pressure we will see a variable cloud cover with little wind and mild temperatures today. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under partly cloudy skies tonight's lows will range from the mid 20's to low 30's. Light NW breezes in the evening will calm overnight.

The rest of the work week is looking quite comfortable...actually, a bit too warm for this time of year. Under a variable cloud cover we are expecting to be dry and see highs reach the upper 50's to mid 60's. We will top out in the mid 50's Friday and then the mid 40's Saturday. This will be the first and only day we are expecting any showers and even then, it will be fairly light. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!