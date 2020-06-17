Clear conditions and warm weather

Local Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

Today is the first day of our warming trend here on the High Desert, to go along with mostly clear conditions.

North winds are light as well, and should calm down even more after midnight.

Forecast lows tonight will mostly be scattered in the 40s, with Sunriver and La Pine bottoming out in the mid to high 30s.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday, with Redmond topping out in the 80s for the first time in more than a week.

We jump up to 86 degrees for a forecast high on Friday, but a gradually thickening cloud cover will cause us to cool down just a bit for the first day of summer on Saturday.

Summer Solstice will be at 2:43 p.m. PT on Saturday. Forecast highs will be in the low 80s.