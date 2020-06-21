Sunny skies expected all week

Local Forecast

Happy Father's Day, Central Oregon!

Today it started to look and feel more like summer, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s for most of us.

Forecast lows will be scattered in the 40s, with Bend as the only exception, bottoming out at 52 degrees, keeping us above average.

If that's music to your ears, then your about to experience an opera this week.

Monday will be clear with forecast highs around 87 degrees, then possibly reaching the mid-90s on Tuesday, putting us only a few degrees short of our record high of 99 degrees for June 23, set back in 1992.