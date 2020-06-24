Relief From The Heat

Local Forecast

A slight shift in the air flow pattern will allow for a few more clouds and cooler temperatures today. Under mostly sunny skies we can expect daytime highs to be in the low to mid 80's with NW breezes picking up to 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph. Those gusty NW breezes will stay with us for much of the night. Skies will stay mostly clear and overnight lows will range from the mid 40's to low 50's.

Clearing skies and warming highs will prevail for the rest of the work week. By Friday we will be back to sunny conditions with highs in the low 90's. The next system to push into the Pacific NW will become evident beginning Saturday. A few clouds will roll in and highs will be cooler, in the low 80's. Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and highs will only reach the mid 60's. Look for partly cloudy skies, a chance of scattered showers and highs in the low 70's Monday. Showers will taper off early Tuesday morning. Skies will begin to clear and highs will return to normal, in the upper 70's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

