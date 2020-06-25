Fire weather watch goes into effect Friday

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

It was another warm, sunny day here on the High Desert. Those conditions will be sticking with us over the next couple of days.

That, combined with the drought we are already experiencing in Central Oregon, has led to two separate Fire Weather Watches that will be in effect over the next couple of days.

One lasts from Friday at 1 p.m. until Friday at 10 p.m., affecting the western parts of Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The other one also begins Friday at 1 p.m. but instead expires Saturday at 10 p.m., affecting all of Crook County, as well as the other parts of Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

La Pine and Sunriver are exempt from these conditions.

Once those expire, more rain could be headed our way.

There's a 40% chance we could see rain on Sunday and Monday, with a possibility of a thunderstorm or two on Sunday night.