Hot Day; Breezy Afternoon

-GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As we sit ahead of some significant change over the weekend, we are facing one hot, sunny day today. Highs will reach the low 90's. NW breezes will be gentle going into the afternoon, but will see gusts to 20-25 mph during the late afternoon and early evening. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and NW breezes will become gentle in the late evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50's.

Developing low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will move to inland British Columbia and then make its way southward into the Pacific NW. That will bring a few more clouds Saturday and cool our daytime highs to the upper 70's to low 80's. That system will center itself right over Washington and Oregon Sunday. That will bring us much cooler temperatures and a likelihood of rain across the region. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60's. A diminishing chance of showers will remain into Monday and Monday night. Highs will return to the low 70's. High pressure will build in beginning Tuesday. That will boost the system out of our region and return us to sunny skies. A warming trend will have our highs back to around 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!