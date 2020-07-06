Another nice day

Local Forecast

A weak low pressure center off the Washington coast may send a cloud or two in our direction today, but it will not spoil a nice, sunny day. Highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's and NW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be scattered through the 40's and NW winds will back off to 5-10 mph.

The rotation of cooler air around that low pressure will cool us down to the mid to upper 70's Tuesday and Wednesday, but skies will stay sunny. For the rest of the work week and through the coming weekend, we will stay sunny, with highs in the low 80's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

