Cool & Breezy

Local Forecast

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cool NW flow may bring a few thin clouds by the end of the day, but the most notable part of today's forecast will be highs that are 10-15 degrees below average. With plenty of sunshine, those highs will only reach the low 70's. Also, NW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as lows drop into the 40's. Winds become light and variable after midnight.

Skies will vary between sunny and mostly sunny for the next several days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80's. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 80's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!