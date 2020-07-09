Another Fair Day

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are looking at another fine day in Central Oregon, with a slight chance of thunderstorms to our east. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies our highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's. NW winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph for most of the day. They will become gusty in the late afternoon and evening; then turning light and variable tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40's.

Sunny skies and a warming trend will have us in the low 90's by Saturday. We may see a few thin clouds Sunday and highs will be in the low 80's. Sunny skies and the low 80's will carry us through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!