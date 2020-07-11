Wind speeds will stay strong all weekend

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

There are a couple fire weather warnings in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday in neighboring counties to the north and south of Central Oregon.

While we don't have those same warnings here on the High Desert, we are expecting more dry, breezy conditions all weekend.

Sustained northwesterly winds will be between 17-22 mph Saturday, with some gusts reaching 33 mph.

Sunday will be windy as well, but not as intense. Winds in the afternoon could hit 21 mph.

Forecast lows on Saturday will be mostly be in the high 40s and low 50s, putting us a couple degrees above average.

Sunday will be on the cooler side, topping out in the mid to high 70s, a few degrees below average.

Partly cloudy skies are headed for Central Oregon for much of the morning and afternoon on Sunday, but then clear conditions are expected through the rest of your extended forecast.