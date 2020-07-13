Sunny; A Little Warmer

Local Forecast

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The pleasant conditions we saw over the weekend are likely to extend through the next several days. We will be under sunny, blue skies today as our daytime highs reach the low 80's. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will stay with us this evening, then turn light and variable after midnight. Under clear skies tonight's lows will be in the 40's.

We will see plenty of sunshine all week with only a few broken clouds making an appearance through the middle of the week. Highs will warm into the upper 80's, nearing 90, by Wednesday. The remainder of the week will be in the low to mid 80's and those temperatures will carry us through the coming weekend.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!