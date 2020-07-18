Staying in the 90s moving forward

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

More warm temperatures and clear skies for your Saturday, a trend we will see continue over the next few days.

Winds have stayed strong as well, with some northerly gusts reaching 18 mph.

Winds calm down throughout much of the day Sunday, picking back up in the evening and into Monday.

Forecast lows for Saturday will be in the mid to high 40s, right around our seasonal average.

Then Sunday through Wednesday, we are expected to top out in the 90s once again, including forecast highs in the mid-90s on Monday and Tuesday.

Then we cool back down to our seasonal average Thursday through next Saturday.