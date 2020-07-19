Even warmer weather ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

It was another day in the 90s on the High Desert, and it's only going to get warmer over the next couple of days.

On Monday, the entire region will have forecast highs in the 90s, with some cities expected to reach up to 96 degrees.

Then on Tuesday, we have another slight increase in temperatures, bumping up about a degree or two across the board.

Northerly winds in that time frame will have a consistent trend -- staying calm in the morning and early afternoon, then picking up in the evening.

On Wednesday, we stay in the 90s as well. Then Thursday through next Saturday, our temperatures are expected to briefly drop back to seasonal averages, in the mid to high 80s, before picking right back up again next Sunday.