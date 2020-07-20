Staying hot before a slight cooldown

Local Forecast

Happy Monday evening, Central Oregon!

It's been another toasty day on the High Desert, with temperatures reaching the high 70s in areas like Redmond and Warm Springs.

Forecast lows will likely stay on the warmer side of average Monday night, bottoming out in the low to high 50s across the board.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm on Tuesday, topping out in the mid to high 90s once again, along with northwesterly wind gusts possibly reaching 22 mph.

On Wednesday, we should be in the 90s once again, before we enter a slight cooldown on the High Desert.

High temperatures will drop into the mid-80s Thursday through Saturday, putting us right around our seasonal average.

The cooldown doesn't last long, however. We are expected to climb back into the 90s by next Monday.