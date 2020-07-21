Hot Again Today

Local Forecast

High pressure will continue to dictate hot, dry conditions for the High Desert today. With highs reaching the mid 90's once again, keeping yourself and your pets hydrated will be essential. NW breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph; gusting to 20 mph in some areas, smoke from the Rosalind Road fire NNE of La Pine, at nearly 400 acres and 60% contained, will be carried to the SE toward Lake County. Skies will stay clear tonight. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

Over the next 72 hours we will see a modest shift in the air flow pattern. That will cool our highs into the upper 80's to low 90's Wednesday and down to the low to mid 80's Thursday. This will also bring a few scattered clouds, but little chance of rain showers. Temps will top out in the mid 80's Friday and Saturday...pretty average for this time of year. Highs will climb back into the low 90's Sunday and mid 90's Monday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

