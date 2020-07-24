Mild again today

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

That gentle flow out of the NW that gave us such a pleasant day yesterday will do so again today. With plenty of sunshine, our highs today will be in the low to mid 80's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly clear skies, our lows tonight will be something a little more normal for this time of year, in the mid 40's. Breezes will become light and variable this evening and stay there through the night.

These pleasant conditions will repeat themselves Saturday and Saturday night. High pressure will build in quickly, and beginning Sunday we will return to some very warm temperatures. Sunday's highs will be in the low to mid 90's. Monday will be the warmest day, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90's. A little moisture moving in over that heating will give us a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening. That will dissipate into partly cloudy skies with continued clearing Tuesday morning. Sunshine and mostly clear skies will prevail through the middle of the week, along with highs in the low to mid 90's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!