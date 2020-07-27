Local Forecast

ÇA RED FLAG WARNING GOES IN PLACE TODAY AT 4:00 PM AND WILL STAY IN PLACE THROUGH TUESDAY AT 10:00 PM DUE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40's to low 60's and light and variable breezes.

Hot temperatures will stay with us through Thursday. Beginning Friday we will return to more pleasant conditions that will carry us through the weekend.

