Another warm day!

The air flow pattern is setting up to deliver another three or four days of hot weather. Moisture moving in over today's highs in the mid 90's will give us about a 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms. NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening, and stay that way overnight. Skies will become mostly clear tonight and lows will be scattered through the 50's.

Movement of a low-pressure center to our NW and a high-pressure center to our SE will only enhance the flow of hot air into Central Oregon. With plenty of sunshine, look for highs to reach the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday. It will be a struggle for overnight lows to even get down into the 50's. Sunny skies will prevail through the coming weekend. Highs will be in the low 90's Friday, the upper 80's Saturday and Sunday, and the mid 80's by Monday.

