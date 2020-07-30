Local Forecast

Today's highs will be in keeping with the run of hot days we have been experiencing as they reach the low triple digits. A few clouds will build in over the course of the day and deliver a slight chance of some isolated, dry thunderstorms. NW breezes will pick up for a bit in the late afternoon and then turn light and variable after midnight. We will see clearing skies tonight, with lows in the 50's.

Under sunny skies, it will be hot again Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 90's. We may see a few thin clouds over the weekend, but no chance of any rain. Highs will be in the low 90's Saturday and around 90 Sunday. We will keep the sunshine going into next week, but daytime highs will back off into the low to mid 80's for a couple days.

