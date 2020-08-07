Warmer, But Still Below Avg.

Local Forecast

Slight changes in our air flow pattern will allow for a modest warming trend that will begin today. We may see a cloud or two move across the region accompanied by highs in the upper 70's to low 80's. If you see any breeze at all today it will generally be light out of the north. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as lows will be scattered through the 40's. Breezes will become calm this evening and stay there tonight.

Look for low to mid 80's for highs Saturday and mid to upper 80's Sunday. Monday, we will hit the low 90's, but the cool down begins Tuesday when we see more average temperatures. With plenty of sunshine we will go into the middle of next week with highs in the low to mid 80's.

